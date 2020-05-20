Mumbai-linked COVID-19 cases mount in Karnataka

COVID-19 cases linked to Mumbai, the virus hotspot, continued to mount in old Mysuru and Kalyana Karnataka districts. As many as 51 of the 67 COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Wednesday are with a travel history to Mumbai or other Maharashtra cities.

Hassan and Mandya districts continued to see COVID-19 explosion, courtesy Mumbai returnees. Hassan district alone accounted for 21 of the 67 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 21 cases, Channarayapatna taluk reported 16 while Hassan and Holenarsipur taluks saw three and two cases respectively.

According to Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, “All but two cases, have a travel history to Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. A 42-year-old man from Hassan, a Chennai returnee, and his 35-year-old wife, have tested positive for virus,” he said.

Mumbai link to infections continued to trouble Mandya. The district saw eight new cases of coronavirus - seven from KR Pet taluk and one in Nagamangala taluk. Among the eight cases are five women and a six-year-old girl.

After a brief lull, Tumakuru district witnessed four new cases on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar told reporters, “Six people of two families from Koratagere and Turuvekere taluks had returned home from Mumbai recently. They were stopped at Sira check-post and quarantined at Atal Bihari Vajpayee residential school. Samples of four persons - two women and as many children aged 10 and 12 - have returned positive for disease while two others’ returned negative.”

Kalyana K’taka

In Kalyana Karnataka region, Kalaburagi recorded seven fresh cases while Raichur and Yadgir reported four and one infection respectively with a travel history to Mumbai. All 12 cases in the aforementioned districts were under institutional quarantine when their samples returned positive for COVID-19.

Raichur, which reported its first COVID-19 cases on May 18, saw four women aged between 12 and 40, contract the virus on Wednesday, taking the district’s case count to 11.

Tablighi link returned to haunt Bidar district. The district witnessed 10 secondary contacts of the Tablighi members, with interstate travel history, test positive for coronavirus. The new cases include four minors and three women. Six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region combined have 148 active cases, as on May 20.

Six people from Udupi, with a travel history to Mumbai, have tested positive while a 40-year-woman from Dakshina Kannada, a severe acute respiratory infection case, has contracted virus on Wednesday.