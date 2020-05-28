Muniswamy dares Nanjegowda resign, win election

MP S Muniswamy dared Malur legislator K Y Nanjegowda resign, face the byelection and emerge victorious.

“People in the district know who won due to a wave. I will resign, face the election and emerge victorious. If Nanjegowda is capable, let him resign, face the election and win again,” he told reporters.

The MLA recently had charged that the MP had won merely due to wave.

“It was Nanjegowda who won because of the wave. People voted for me due to maladministration of the previous MP. In Malur Assembly constituency, I got a lead of 37,000 votes. He knows it every well and speaks unnecessarily. He lacks general knowledge,” Muniswamy charged.

The MP said that he had been in the political field and did not win accidentally. Muniswamy alleged that Nanjegowda carried out crushing activities in 109 acre land in Malur taluk in benani names.

He had looted money from different sources. He had failed to pay Rs 62 tax . Power for his crushing units had been disconnected, the MP

said.