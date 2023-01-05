Murugha Mutt case: 19 girls say they didn't suffer abuse

Nineteen minor girls whose statements figure in the police charge sheet on the child sexual abuse case involving Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana have claimed that they did not experience any assault.

DH has accessed the charge sheet submitted to the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court at Chitradurga on October 25, 2022, in the first case (387/2022) under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the pontiff.

The charge sheet contains the statements of 22 girls.

While the charge sheet notes that there were 105 girls staying at the mutt’s hostel, it is not clear why investigators included only 22 statements. DH could not verify whether the statements of the remaining 83 girls were recorded or not.

Of the 22 girls whose statements are in the charge sheet, two are the complainants.

One more girl, who is now married and used to live in the hostel, said she, too, was sexually abused by pontiff. The remaining 19 girls maintained that they did not suffer any abuse.

Of the 19 girls, three shared the hostel room with the complainants who accused the pontiff of sexual crimes. The three roommates said they were not aware of any sexual abuse. According to them, the pontiff used to meet the girls in the open auditorium on Sundays between 6 pm and 7.30 pm, quiz them on academics and distribute dry fruits.

The 19 girls stated that the mutt’s hostel gate got locked around 11 pm beyond which no one was allowed in or out.

The hostel warden, Rashmi, 26, is accused number two in the first Pocso case against the pontiff.

Of the 22 girls who made statements to the investigating officer, three alleged that it was Rashmi who used to send them to the pontiff’s room late in the night. The remaining 19 girls said Rashmi stayed in the hostel between 8.30 am and 6 pm, sometimes 8 pm. When Rashmi was not around at night, senior hostel girls were assigned the responsibility of taking care of the younger ones, they said, according to the charge sheet.

The charge sheet says out of 105 girls staying in the hostel, 57 were sent to live with their parents and their details were not available. Another 49 were sent to various child welfare committees. This actually totals up to 106 girls (57+49).