Murugha Mutt: Examining calls to intervene, says CM

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 21:54 ist
Shivamurthy Sharana is under judicial custody on charges of sexual assault on minor girls. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday indicated that the government would consider intervening in the affairs of the Murugha Mutt whose pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana is embroiled in child sexual abuse cases.

Pressure is mounting on the government to step in so that a new seer is appointed at the helm of affairs in the Murugha Mutt.

Bommai said a delegation led by former minister H Ekantaiah met him to discuss the issue. "They've told me everything that's going on, including problems being faced on the administration front. They have given some suggestions on what could be done," Bommai said.

"As per law, there's a trust. I'm also examining (on what can be done). But whatever needs to be done should be within the bounds of law. So, we will take a thorough view," he said. 

Shivamurthy Sharana is under judicial custody on charges of sexual assault on minor girls. 

