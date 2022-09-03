Murugha Mutt seer responding to probe: Police

The seer, who was in judicial custody, was brought to the Deputy SP office after examining his health at the district general hospital

  Sep 03 2022, 15:38 ist
  updated: Sep 03 2022, 15:38 ist
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana. Credit: IANS Photo

The investigation officers are interrogating Murugha Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the prime accused in the sexual abuse case, in the office of Deputy SP in the city on Saturday.

The seer, who was in judicial custody, was brought to the Deputy SP office after examining his health at the district general hospital. It is said that the suspect was quizzed till late night on Friday and the seer slept there. 

The team led by Deputy SP Anil Kumar carried on the probe the next day. The seer is responding to the investigation and queries posed by the officers.

Police security has been tightened around the office of Deputy SP and a barricade has been set up to prevent the movement of people. People trying to visit the Deputy Commissioner's office are facing inconvenience.

