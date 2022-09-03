Murugha Mutt seer sacked from samithi head post

In a major development, Anathasevashrama Vishwasta Samithi has dethroned Murugha Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana from the post of chief of Anathasevashrama at Malladihalli in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district with immediate effect following the arrest in connection with the sexual abuse case.

Also Read | No government interference in Murugha Mutt probe, says Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

In a press note, Anathasevashrama Vishwasta Samithi Honorary Secretary K E Radha Krishna said, the samithi held an emergency meeting and decided to sack the seer who is arrested in the POCSO case and suspended him from membership of Anathasevashrama Vishwasta Samithi.