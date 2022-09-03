Murugha Mutt seer sacked from samithi head post

Murugha Mutt seer sacked from samithi head post

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 03 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 22:10 ist
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana file photo. Credit: DH Photo

In a major development, Anathasevashrama Vishwasta Samithi has dethroned Murugha Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana from the post of chief of Anathasevashrama at Malladihalli in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district with immediate effect following the arrest in connection with the sexual abuse case.

Also Read | No government interference in Murugha Mutt probe, says Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

In a press note, Anathasevashrama Vishwasta Samithi Honorary Secretary K E Radha Krishna said, the samithi held an emergency meeting and decided to sack the seer who is arrested in the POCSO case and suspended him from membership of Anathasevashrama Vishwasta Samithi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
seer

What's Brewing

The fast phenomenon

The fast phenomenon

'Poverty decreased but social inequality up in India'

'Poverty decreased but social inequality up in India'

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

 