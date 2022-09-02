Murugha Mutt seer sent to 4-day police custody

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana sent to 4-day police custody

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 17:14 ist
Murugharajendra Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana. Credit: DH File Photo

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana has been sent to police custody for 4 days, following an arrest last night in charges of sexually assaulting minor girls.

A police team took the seer into custody in the Mutt around 10 pm amid tight security. The pontiff was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, who is also the investigation officer in the case.

The investigation team detained Rashmi, a hostel warden and second accused in the case earlier in the day.

More details awaited.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
seer
sexual assault

