Murugha seer: BSP demands judicial probe, stages protest

Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday sought capital punishment to Pocso case suspect Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana.

The party also demanded a judicial probe into an alleged sexual scandal involving the seer, besides urging the government not to recall administrator appointed to the Mutt.

The protesters wanted the government to appoint a non-Lingayat judge to head the probe.

The party led a protest rally in this regard.

There were serious charges against the pontiff that he used girls in the free hostel run by the Mutt sexually. There were efforts to bring him out of the prison. There was pressure on victims and complainants. They were threatened, they said.

The government appointed the administrator to prevent misuse of the properties of the Mutt and hence the government should not recall the administrator, they sought.

Those who cooperated with the pontiff for his sexual atrocities should be awarded life imprisonment. A special police team should be constituted to trace 34 children, believed to be missing from the hostel, they demanded.

The responsibility of running hostels for students of SCs, STs and backward classes should not be given to Lingayat Mutts. The government should recover grants given to those hostels. The police officer, who misused the earnings of a woman who lodged a complaint against the pontiff, should be suspended, they urged.