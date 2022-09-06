Murugha seer case: Cops quiz advocate, release him on condition

Advocate Gangadharaiah, the fifth accused in sexual abuse involving two minor girls registered against five persons including Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, appeared for inquiry at the DySP's office here on Tuesday.

Investigation officer H R Anil Kumar interrogated and released him later on the condition that he must be available for the inquiry when the situation demands.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said Gangadharaiah appeared before the investigation officer and he was released on condition later.

Gangadharaiah, who was with the seer in the mutt for two days after the Pocso case was registered, went absconding on August 28.

The police had issued a notice on September 5 asking him to appear for the probe.

A 17-year-old boy, the third accused, and Paramashivaiah, the fourth accused in the case, are yet to be arrested.