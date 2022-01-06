Museum on Ambedkar to come up in Bengaluru soon

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said that it will be the largest museum of Ambedkar in South India

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2022, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 03:13 ist

A Dr B R Ambedkar memorial museum showcasing his contributions will come up near Yelahanka in Bengaluru. 

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy told reporters here on Wednesday that it will be the largest museum of Ambedkar in South India.

The minister said that seven acres of land had been identified for the museum near Bengaluru International Airport. The museum will display objects from the life of Ambedkar, starting from his birth till his Mahaparinirvana.

A memorial will also come up near the museum to attract tourists from around the country. The government plans to lay the foundation stone for the project on Ambedkar Jayanthi Day in April this year. The fund for the project will be shared by the state and the central governments.

Earlier, he held a meeting of senior officials regarding the implementation of various projects of the department.

To a question, Narayanaswamy replied that there was no proposal before the Central government to conduct a caste census.

B R Ambedkar
Karnataka News
Museum

