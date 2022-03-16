Muslim leaders call for Karnataka bandh over hijab row

Muslim leaders call for Karnataka bandh over hijab row

Several organisations attended the meeting where a consensus on the bandh is said to have formed

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 16 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 16:26 ist
Students hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration against Karnataka's high court decision to upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms. Credit: AFP Photo

Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka (head priest) Maulana Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi on Wednesday issued a call for a state-wide bandh on Thursday and called upon the community members to observe it peacefully.

The decision was taken after a meeting held between different organisations on Wednesday morning. "The high court verdict is disheartening and all of us of different ulema (scholars), Muslim women's groups, head of masjids and others have decided to call for a peaceful bandh on Thursday," he said in a message released to the media.

He appealed to the mulsim youth and all sections of workers across the society to participate in the bandh and communicate to the government that it was possible "to follow our religion and get education at the same time".

"Listen carefully, Millat-e-Islamia on its own should follow the bandh and a special request is made to young people not to indulge in any kind of sloganeering or forcibly shutting shops or taking out processions. The bandh will be completely quiet and peaceful," he added.

Several organisations attended the meeting on Wednesday morning where a consensus on the bandh is said to have formed. At another press conference, members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expressed solidarity with the bandh call and said it will be a peaceful bandh against the government's targeting of Muslim community in the hijab row.

