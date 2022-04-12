Muslims running businesses in temples sporting skull caps could provoke devotees:MLA Bellad

Days after right-wing activists vandalised stalls by Muslim vendors in Dharwad, Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad quipped "it's a Hindu Temple after all"

"Muslims running business in temple premises sporting beard and skull cap could provoke the devotees. To avoid such incidents the Muslim leaders should think of remedial measures and guide the community members,"the Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA told reporters on Monday.

Read | MLA Bellad says Nuggikeri incident was a reaction to action

"The Hindus in retaliation are reacting in different ways. Nuggikeri incident is a reaction," he said explaining that the reaction was a counter to the bandh call by Muslim leaders after the High Court's verdict.

The Dharwad Rural Police have arrested four persons who are said to be Sri Ram Sene activists, in connection with the vandalising of stalls of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Hanuman Temple premises near Dharwad.

In all, eight persons have been named in the FIR and the search for others is on.

