Muslims' attire in temples could provoke devotees: MLA

Muslims running businesses in temples sporting skull caps could provoke devotees:MLA Bellad

'Nuggikeri incident is a reaction,' Bellad said

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 16:03 ist
Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Aravind Bellad. Credit: DH File Photo

Days after right-wing activists vandalised stalls by Muslim vendors in Dharwad, Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad quipped "it's a Hindu Temple after all"

"Muslims running business in temple premises sporting beard and skull cap could provoke the devotees. To avoid such incidents the Muslim leaders should think of remedial measures and guide the community members,"the Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA told reporters on Monday.

Read | MLA Bellad says Nuggikeri incident was a reaction to action

"The Hindus in retaliation are reacting in different ways. Nuggikeri incident is a reaction," he said explaining that the reaction was a counter to the bandh call by Muslim leaders after the High Court's verdict.

The Dharwad Rural Police have arrested four persons who are said to be Sri Ram Sene activists, in connection with the vandalising of stalls of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Hanuman Temple premises near Dharwad.

In all, eight persons have been named in the FIR and the search for others is on.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hindus
Muslims
India News
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

 