Must counter ‘anti-minority’ propaganda: Jamal Siddiqui

BJP’s national minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui on Saturday asked his colleagues in Karnataka to counter propaganda that the saffron party is anti-minority.

He was speaking at the state minority morcha executive meeting at the BJP’s headquarters here.

“The BJP is implementing ideas that are meant for the welfare of everyone in society - all classes and all religions. When it comes to development, the BJP does not differentiate based on caste or religion. If someone tries to spread misinformation on this, we must reply with the right answers,” Siddiqui said.

The BJP government in the Centre sees everyone, including minorities, equally. “No one has ever said that electricity, housing and road connectivity will not be provided in areas where Muslims and Christians are more in number,” he pointed out.

Citing the example of the PM-KISAN scheme of financial assistance to farmers, Siddiqui said there is no discrminiation in any government programme. “We must ensure that the benefit of programmes reach everyone in society,” he said.

He urged party leaders to make full use of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. “This is necessary to connect with voters and engage with leaders,” he said.

BJP state minority morcha president Syed Salam, Karnataka State Minorities Commission president Mukhtar Pathan, Karnataka Christian Development Council chairperson J Kennedy Shantha Kumar, Karnataka State Haj Committee chairperson Raufuddin Kacheriwala and others attended the executive meeting.

Arun Singh to chair meet

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh is slated to chair a meeting on Sunday to discuss the June 10 Rajya Sabha election. Singh, who oversees the party's affairs in Karnataka, will leave for New Delhi on Sunday night.

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats going to polls, the BJP can win two, the Congress one and JD(S) none. Still, all parties have fielded a candidate for the fourth seat.

According to sources, Singh will take stock of what the party can expect during voting, especially for the fourth seat to which it has fielded Lahar Singh Siroya as the candidate.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor-politician Jaggesh are the other two BJP candidates.