Must put brake on expensive polls to save democracy, Karnataka MLAs reflect in Assembly

Expensive elections are harming democracy and this trend must be changed to save the sanctity of elections, legislators in the Assembly said Thursday.

Aland MLA B R Patil brought up the issue during his motion of thanks to the Governor's address, recalling how in 1983 when he first contested the elections he spent Rs 60,000 on campaigning. "Today, the expense for elections has skyrocketed. The power of money is like never before," he observed.

Supplementing his observations, Speaker U T Khader said today the lines were blurred between businessmen and politicians.

He narrated how during his father's (U T Fareed) tenure as a legislator, businessmen were involved in politics only to the extent of helping with funds for campaigning. Eventually, the lines have blurred where businessmen have turned politicians and vice-versa, he said, emphasising the need for honest politicians to subvert the trend of expensive elections.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy added that legislators are finding it difficult to match people's expectations. "People demand money for things like temple construction and the fund requirement ranges between Rs 25 lakh to a crore. How can an MLA afford such money?" he said, quipping that of late an MLA is less likely to win elections if he was too close to the people of his constituency.

"People take money from all parties. It is only when the (ballot) box is opened that one gets to know who got the votes," Kumaraswamy said.

Former home minister Araga Jnanendra, the Thirthahalli MLA, pointed out that when he first contested elections in 1983, he spent only the funds that the people in his constituency offered him for the elections. Today, it has become a contest among legislators to spend more money, he lamented.