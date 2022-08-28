Mutt staff files sexual abuse plaint against AO

Mutt staff files sexual abuse plaint against Administrative Officer

A complaint has been lodged against the AO under IPC sections 354A, 34, 506, and 504

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 28 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 00:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Chitradurga police, on Saturday, registered FIR against Murugha Mutt Administrative Officer S K Basavarajan in connection with sexual abuse charge and his wife Soubhagya Basavarajan on charges of extending support to her spouse in his alleged offence, following a complaint by a woman.

In the complaint, the woman, residing in Murugha Mutt, alleged that Basavarajan entered the room of the hostel in the name of inspection on July at 6:00pm and made sexist remarks with the hostel staff. He touched her private parts and abused her sexually after confirming that that no one was in the hostel premises at that time . When she resisted, he threatened to kill her, she charged.

Also Read | Karnataka: POCSO case filed against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Referring to the two girl students, who have made sexual abuse allegations against the mutt pontiff, she said two students studying in the school run by the mutt had vacated the hostel citing personal reasons. But they reached Cotton Pet police station in Bengaluru without returning their homes. Instead of informing parents, Basavarajan took them to his home and house arrested the girls. When she questioned his actions and refused to cooperate with him with regard to his conspiracy against the pontiff, he abused her sexually, the complainant charged.

Following the complaint, Chitradurga Rural Police registered a case against Basavarajan, former MLA and his spouse Soubhagya Basavarajan, former zilla panchayat president, under IPC sections 354A, (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),506,(Punishment for criminal intimidation) 504 ( insulting some person intentionally) and 34(Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

