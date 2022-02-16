Muzrai circular on temple noise levels withdrawn: Karnataka govt

Under fire from BJP lawmakers, the state government told the Legislative Assembly that a Muzrai department circular asking temples to limit decibel levels in accordance with noise pollution guidelines stands withdrawn.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra announced this after BJP MLAs kicked up a fuss that the government was imposing curbs on age-old temple practices, such as the ringing bells, blowing conch and other traditional instruments.

In the circular dated February 10, the executive officer of the Dodda Ganapathi cluster of temples in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru sought compliance with guidelines on decibel levels prescribed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Apart from this circular, the police issued notices to Dodda Ganapathi temple in Basavanagudi, Timmaraya Swami temple in Bettadasanapura and other Hindu shrines citing pollution norms.

However, Jnanendra specified that the police had not issued any notices. Environment Minister Anand Singh, too, clarified that the KSPCB had not issued any such directives.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, BJP legislators Ravi Subramanya (Basavanagudi) and C T Ravi (Chikkamagaluru) sought to know how usage of bells in temples amounted to noise pollution. “The media has widely reported that the Muzrai department, based on an order from the police department, has issued notices to priests in Doddaganapathi and other temples about limiting decibel levels. On what basis was this order issued? Was it based on a study of the noise levels or was it based on a complaint from anyone,” Ravi asked.

Ravi Subramanya alleged there was a conspiracy behind this. “These temples have been following the same practice for decades. There was no problem until now,” he said.

Responding to this, Jnanendra said, “Based on the KSPCB directions, the police have issued directives to everyone, including temples and those places of worship that use loudspeakers for prayers. I will collect more details on this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Muzrai Department has withdrawn a circular issued from its end in this regard, he added.

Check out the latest DH videos here: