My services recognised: Ashok Gasti

Fifty-five-year old Ashok Gasti hails from Raichur district and was the former chairman of State Backward Classes Commission.

Hailing from OBC and a lawyer by profession, he joined BJP in 1989 and was president of Raichur district Yuva Morcha. In 2009, he was appointed the president of Raichur district BJP, and subsequently as general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha.

During the tenure of Jagadish Shettar as chief minister of Karnataka, he was made chairman of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation. He is currently serving as party in-charge of Koppal, Raichur and Ballari districts.

Gasti said that he had no indication of his nomination to Rajya Sabha. “I have been working for the party for the past three decades and am happy that the party leaders have recognised my services,” he said.