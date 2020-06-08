My services recognised: Ashok Gasti

My services recognised: Ashok Gasti

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 08 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 22:42 ist
Ashok Gasti

Fifty-five-year old Ashok Gasti hails from Raichur district and was the former chairman of State Backward Classes Commission.

Hailing from OBC and a lawyer by profession, he joined BJP in 1989 and was president of Raichur district Yuva Morcha. In 2009, he was appointed the president of Raichur district BJP, and subsequently as general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha.

During the tenure of Jagadish Shettar as chief minister of Karnataka, he was made chairman of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation. He is currently serving as party in-charge of Koppal, Raichur and Ballari districts.

Gasti said that he had no indication of his nomination to Rajya Sabha. “I have been working for the party for the past three decades and am happy that the party leaders have recognised my services,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
My services recognised
Ashok Gasti

What's Brewing

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 