Mysuru gang-rape: CM Bommai directs DGP to take steps to arrest culprits

Directions have been issued to police to take quick action to arrest culprits in connection with the gang-rape incident in Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister, who is in New Delhi on a two-day tour, told reporters that he spoke to the Director-General of Police about the incident and took details from him.
“I have directed him to take appropriate action immediately to arrest culprits,” Bommai said.
