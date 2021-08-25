Take steps to nab Mysuru gang-rape culprits: CM to DGP

Mysuru gang-rape: CM Bommai directs DGP to take steps to arrest culprits

A medical student studying in a private college in Mysuru was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified people

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Directions have been issued to police to take quick action to arrest culprits in connection with the gang-rape incident in Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Also read: College student allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru

The Chief Minister, who is in New Delhi on a two-day tour, told reporters that he spoke to the Director-General of Police about the incident and took details from him.

“I have directed him to take appropriate action immediately to arrest culprits,” Bommai said.

