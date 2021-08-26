Mysuru gang-rape: Congress flays delay in filing FIR

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Manjula Manasa said the delay in filing of FIR in the Mysuru gang-rape case gives rise to suspicion.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Manjula, the former chairperson of Karnataka State Women’s Commission, said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Tuesday and the victims — the girl and her friend — have reached a private hospital on their own.

“It is a heinous crime that puts not just Mysuru, but all of Karnataka to shame. The police could have taken suo motu cognizance of the case. They should have acted swiftly with all seriousness. Even if the victims reached the hospital at 10 pm, the jurisdictional police should have immediately filed an FIR, at least by midnight. However, the FIR was filed at Alanahalli Police Station, only on Wednesday afternoon,” she said.

On Monday, four armed robbers had allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Vidyarnyapuram, a prime and busy location in Mysuru, shooting a customer to death. It is the first case in the history of Mysuru, when the robbers killed a person with a gun.

In July, a mentally-retarded woman was raped in the Destitutes Ward at Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute.