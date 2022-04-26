Mysuru guest lecturer arrested in assistant professor exam scam

The Malleswaram police arrested a guest lecturer from Mysuru over the leak of the geography question paper of the assistant professor exam held last month.

The suspect is Sowmya, a resident of J P Nagar, Mysuru. A Postdoctoral Fellow at Geography Department, University of Mysore (UoM), she is a guest faculty at UoM. She appeared for the exam on March 14 at Government PU College in Kuvempunagar. Soumya had received at least 18 questions and their correct answers before the exam on March 14. She shared them with others on WhatsApp, said the police. She received about 25 out of the 240 questions and answers, at least 30 minutes before the exam, according to sources.

The incident came to light after a group of candidates complained to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which had conducted the exams. The candidates had provided “proof” of the paper leak and sought an inquiry.

Based on a complaint by KEA executive director Ramya S, a case was registered on April 22.

In the complaint, Ramya stated that Soumya had got around 18 questions. The officer submitted an image of the list of the questions Soumya had received. The research supervisor of Soumya’s PhD Degree, a member of a panel that set the questions, had reportedly shared the questions with her. “The professor will be questioned based on evidence. There is no evidence till now to establish financial transactions between Soumya and others who received the questions from her,” a senior police officer said.

