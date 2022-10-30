Mysuru-Kochi flight services suspended from October 31

The Mysuru-Bengaluru-Kochi flight services, operated by Alliance Air, have been suspended with immediate effect, due to poor response from the passengers for the last few months.

The flights have been suspended from Monday (October 31). This sudden decision of suspending the Mysuru-Kochi sector has affected many passengers travelling between the two cities.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru-Kochi flights were started as part of the Union government’s regional air connectivity scheme - UDAN and it was a boon for the people, who could reach either Kochi or Mysuru in just an hour.

The flight services between Mysuru and Kochi had to be suspended as the number of passengers reduced drastically, according to authorities. The services were launched on March 31, 2019.

According to tourism stakeholders, the flight operation between Mysuru and Kochi was profitable to the business community and also the tourism sector. As there are no late-night bus services between Mysuru and Kerala, the flight services were of great help to the business community.

Jomon Varghese, a frequent flier, said people like him opted for flights so as to reach the destination in an hour, while it takes eight to nine hours by bus and more than 12 hours by train. Besides, the flight fares ranged from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 when booked in advance. Varghese, who hails from Kochi, works in Mysuru.

The Alliance Air officers have informed the passengers that the flights have been cancelled for the next six months.

When contacted, Mysuru Airport Director R Manjunath said that the services have been suspended temporarily as the flight carriers informed of poor occupancy.

“However, efforts are being taken to resume the services on the route. We have brought this to the notice of the MP. We are also trying to rope in other service providers. It will be treated as the direct flight between Bengaluru and Kochi from October 31,” he said.