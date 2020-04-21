'Mysuru may be coronavirus free district soon'

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar expressed hope that Mysuru would soon become a Covid-free district, going by the recent trends.

He was speaking to media persons here on Tuesday. It has to be noted that only two positive cases were reported on Tuesday, while no new case was confirmed on Monday.

As on Tuesday, April 21, the total number of persons observed were 4,645 while the total number of persons, who have completed 14 days of isolation are 2,442. The total number of persons isolated at home for 14 days are 2,148. Out of the total 86 persons, who had tested positive for Covid-19, 31 have completed treatment and have been discharged from hospital. Thus, there are a total of 55 Covid-19 positive patients in Mysuru, undergoing treatment.

Out of the total of 86 patients, who tested positive, 70 are related to Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Science company. While 55 of them are residents of Nanjangud town and neighbouring villages, 14 are residents of Mysuru and one is a resident of Bengaluru. Ten of them are related to Tabliqi Jamaat of New Delhi. Two of them are Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) patients.

Sudhakar said that out of 473 primary contacts and 1,625 secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients of Jubilant Life Science, 1,998 persons have been subjected to tests and the remaining 100 would be tested soon. He said that if the tests give negative results, there would be relief soon.

However, the minister said, “Even post-lockdown, the people need to be careful. It is better to wear masks and maintain social distance. Our ancient hygienic etiquettes, like washing one’s, hands, legs and face, before entering one’s house, was forgotten due to various reasons. We have to follow our tradition, in maintaining cleanliness to stay safe and healthy. Especially, senior citizens should be careful.”

“I will urge District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar to support the district administration to supply groceries and vegetables to such families, with only senior citizens,” he said.

He appealed to all citizens to download Arogya Sethu App of the Union government, to stay safe. It alerts about the presence of any Covid-19 positive person in the vicinity, so that one can take precautionary measures and maintain a safe distance, he said.