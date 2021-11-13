Naada Geethe tune: Confusion continues over govt’s version

Curiosity continues to build over the state-mandated version for the rendition of ‘Naada Geethe’ (state anthem), with a group of light music artistes claiming on Friday that it was not fair to adapt Mysore Ananthaswamy’s version on the ground that there were no records of him singing the whole song, but only the pallavi (first stanza) and two charanas (stanzas).

Following controversy over adapting Mysore Ananthaswamy’s version or that of C Ashwath, the H R Leelavathi Committee had recommended Ananthaswamy’s version.

“C Ashwath had composed and sung the whole song with all of its stanzas. It is also the most popular version now. The committee is wrong to recommend that version and in releasing a CD of the whole song in Ananthaswamy’s tune which they themselves have sung”, light music singer Kikkeri Krishnamurthy said at a press meet.

The committee has recommended Ananthaswamy’s version with the sole intention of honouring the eminent composer, according to noted poet B R Lakshman Rao, who was also a member of the committee.

“The previous committees had recommended the same version. After discussions, we had also recommended Ananthaswamy’s version,” he said and added that that the controversies were only on account of “personal prestige.”

B K Sumitra, who had shared the stage with Ananthaswamy, said that many singers, including herself, learnt the whole song from Ananthaswamy.

“It is not true that Ananthaswamy had not composed the tune for the whole song. Every composer always makes a tune for the whole song. Only because the cassette company wanted two stanzas owing to technical reasons, the shorter version was recorded”.

She further added that all the 16 members of the committee had unanimously and impartially recommended Ananthaswamy’s version. “I request the government to take a decision soon so that all this confusion can be resolved,” Sumitra said.

In the meantime Sunitha Ananthaswamy, daughter of the original composer, sought to know why the government was hesitant to accept the decision of the earlier committees.

“This is the second time a committee is formed and disregarded. Who are they trying to please? The previous committee’s decision needs to be respected. There seems to be a few people in power who have been trying to push C Ashwath’s tune from the beginning because of which unfortunately the decisions of committees comprising eminent poets and musicians have been disregarded,” Sunitha said.

“Krishnamurthy has alleged that Ananthaswamy has not tuned all the verses of Naadageethe, though he seems to be less or not at all concerned about the changes to the lyrics that were not approved by the poet. Also, he has not worked with Ananthaswamy. He is neither his student,” she added.

Sunitha also clarified that the very first committee chose the number of stanzas and the tune. “Had the first committee chosen C Ashwath’s tune, I would have definitely accepted that.”

