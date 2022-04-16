Nadda to visit Hospet on April 17

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete (Vijayanagar dist),
  • Apr 16 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 01:58 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda will arrive in Hosapete on Sunday and deliver the valedictory address at the BJP state executive meeting here. 

He is also scheduled to visit the UNESCO heritage site of Hampi and nearby temples on Monday.

Nadda’s participation in the executive meeting is his first since he assumed charge as the party’s national president.

After delivering the valedictory address, Nadda is scheduled to address a ‘Karyakarta Samavesh’ at the Bhatrahalli Anjaneya temple in the evening. 

Temple run

On Monday, he will visit the famous Virupaksha temple and Yantrodharaka Anjaneya temple in Hampi.

Nadda will also visit Kadale Kalu Ganapa, Sasive Kalu Ganapa, Ugra Narasimha, Badavi Linga and Ugrana Veerabhadra temple in and around Hampi.

Later, Nadda will visit the Malyavanta Parvata in Hampi, where Lord Rama is said to have met Anjaneya. Then, Nadda is scheduled to go to the Vijaya Vittala temple premises that house the stone chariot and musical pillars.

He is also slated to visit the Kamalapur archaeological museum, Mahanavami Dibba, Vijayanagar Palace and other attractions.

J P Nadda
BJP
Karnataka

