NAFED to procure green, black grams from Karnataka

The Centre on Wednesday issued an order asking the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) to procure green gram and black gram grown during the Kharif 2020-2021 season in Karnataka.

Total 30,000 tonne of green gram and 10,000 tonne of black gram should be procured under the price support scheme. The State Government will decide the state of procurement, said the order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar issued the order following a request from the state government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. The procurement will help a large number of farmers in the state who have grown green and black gram.