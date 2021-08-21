Naidu wants Hampi to be part of history curriculum

The complete history of Vijayanagara Empire and Hampi should be part of the curriculum, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.

Naidu, who along with his wife M Usha and family members visited the Hampi ruins and monuments, told reporters, “We need to protect and preserve our cultural heritage for future generations. The Vijayanagara Empire holds a special place for his patronage to art and architecture. Historians should accord special attention to the contributions and achievements of Vijayanagara emperor Srikrishnadevaraya.

“I urge the students to visit Hampi at least once and learn about the history of Vijayanagara Empire. I am sure a trip to Hampi will make you proud of our ancestors/lineage,” Naidu said.

“Srikrishnadevaraya was a benevolent king. He cared for his subjects. He promoted education, art, literature, music and dance. The rich architecture of the monuments and temples in Hampi has left me spellbound. I haven’t seen anything like it before,” the Vice President said.

He urged the locals to join hands with Archaeological Survey of India in protecting and preserving the monuments.