Nandi Hills open for tourists from today

The tourists, who have booked rooms in advance, can stay in the hill station on Saturdays and Sundays

  • Dec 01 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 07:53 ist
The district administration will throw open the famous Nandi Hill Station for tourists from December 1, Tuesday.

The tourists, who have booked rooms in advance, can stay in the hill station on Saturdays and Sundays. General tourists will not be allowed. The tourists have to compulsorily follow the Covid norms, the district administration has said. 

The entry to the famed hill station was banned due to a landslide following heavy rain on August 24. A new road has been laid at the landslide spot now. 

Deputy Commissioner R Latha, SP G K Mithun Kumar and PWD officials inspected the arrangements made for tourists in the hill station on Tuesday. 

