Nandini capable of facing any competition, says Karnataka minister Sudhakar

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday asserted that the state’s own Nandini brand is capable of facing any competition as its products are sold in other states and countries too.

He told reporters that both opposition parties are unnecessarily politicising the issue of the sale of Amul products in the state.

The minister said that Nandini products are the "pride of our state" and it is always strongly backed by the ruling BJP whenever the party has been in power.

“Nandini brand started flourishing after our leader B S Yeddyurappa came to power in 2008 for the first time. He started a scheme providing a subsidy of Rs 2 per litre to dairy farmers. At present, the subsidy quantum has reached Rs 5. This shows our commitment to protect the Nandini brand,” he claimed.

The minister charged that the opposition parties allowed selling milk products through 16 to 18 different private and public sector dairy brands. “But Nandini has not only survived but also flourished due to its high-quality products and it is the most preferred brand in the market. So, it is an insult to Nandini to say that Amul is a threat to it," he argued.

Sudhakar said Nandini is ready to face any competition. "Nandini’s products are also sold abroad. Nandini milk is also being sold in states, like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Our Nandini milk is being supplied to the armed forces. Nandini Ghee is also used in Tirupati’s Laddu Prasad. The opposition parties are politicising everything and shedding crocodile tears for farmers,” he criticised.

'Covid under control, but get 3rd dose'

On rising Covid cases in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that fresh guidelines have already been issued and the focus is on increased testing, genomic sequencing and keeping an eye on hospitalisation.

“Covid is now under control in the state. But people should get the third dose without fail. People should avoid moving in crowded areas and wear a mask,” he said.