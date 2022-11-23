Nandini milk, curd prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Karnataka

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Wednesday decided to hike the price of its Nandini brand of milk and curd by Rs 2 per litre. The new prices will come into effect from Thursday.

The price of half-litre packets will go up by Re 1.

The decision was taken at the KMF’s board meeting. Earlier, the KMF had decided to hike the price by Rs 3 per litre, which had to be rolled back following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s intervention.

The price of double-toned milk would be Rs 38, toned milk Rs 39, homogenised toned milk Rs 40, homogenised cow milk Rs 44, Special Milk Rs 45, Shubham Rs 45, Samruddhi Rs 50 and Santrupthi Rs 52. Nandini Curd would be Rs 47.

The KMF says the hike was done to meet rising production costs and in the interest of dairy farmers.

The KMF, which is India’s second-largest milk union, has 26 lakh dairy farmers. Of them, 10 lakh farmers supply milk to the KMF.

After the hike, the KMF pointed out that Nandini milk would be the cheapest per litre when compared with Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaya (Rs 55), Tamil Nadu’s Aavin (Rs 40), Kerala’s Milma (Rs 52), Maharashtra’s Amul (Rs 51), Delhi’s Mother Dairy (Rs 51) and Gujarat’s Amul (Rs 50).