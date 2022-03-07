Nano Urea will be a game changer in agri sector: CM Bommai

The nano urea - a fertilizer developed using Nanotechnology - is all set to revolutionise the agricultural sector across Karnataka.

Revealing that the new type of fertilizer has been tested in various parts of the state by agricultural universities, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the results have been encouraging and is expected to bring in an overall change in the coming days.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of the 'Bengaluru India Nano' which is themed around the subject 'NanoTech for sustainable future'. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making nano urea available to the farmers, Bommai said, "The new fertilizer will be a reality in the near future, thanks to the scientists and researchers in the field. The technology will help the management of energy in an efficient manner at the smallest level (nano-level). This is expected to bring about sustainability."

The CM said the city has a salubrious eco-system to incubate the growth of nanotechnology. "The synergy between R&D institutes, educational institutions and students will help in translating lab findings to marketable products useful to the people," Bommai asserted.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T, said that the state government has come out with sector-specific policies which will be covered under a comprehensive nanotechnology policy. "Nanotechnology has encompassed all the vital areas such as water, health, energy, agriculture and is set to become a $300 billion economy in nanotechnology in the next 5 years."

Bharat Ratna Scientist Prof CNR Rao, who has been a mentor for taking forward nanotechnology in the state, presided over the event through virtual participation.

Nanotech to address global warming

Scientists participating at the Bengaluru India Nano revealed that nanotechnology solutions developed to mitigate carbon emission have also emerged as a ray of hope for reducing global warming. Scientist Vijayamohan K Pillai from the Indian Science Education and Research Institute, Tirupati said, "Even though EV vehicles are hailed as eco-friendly, they are not completely free from carbon emission. The carbon emission in vehicles can be eliminated only by replacing lithium-ion batteries with hydrogen-based fuel cells. But this was a costly affair till now as it required substantial use of metals such as platinum/iridium etc. But, nanotechnology has enabled us to achieve the same efficiency in fuel cells by using 100 times lesser platinum and this finding seems to be a game-changer," Pillai said while taking part in a session on ‘Hydrogen Economy’.

400 cancer drugs at experimental stage

Arguing that the use of nanotechnology in medicine will effectively help in the easy diagnosis and detection of diseases, senior researcher Dr. Jyotsnendu Giri said, "There are 400 cancer drugs based on nanotechnology which are at the experimental stage out of which tests on 50 such drugs have been successful. In a few years, nanotechnology will help in popularising gene therapy and protein therapy among others." He also added that at present they were at various stages of research and development. Experts revealed that nanotech-based transactions in medicine may touch $500 billion by 2027.

Check out the latest videos from DH: