National Herald case: ED questions Karnataka Cong chief D K Shivakumar, his brother

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and his brother Kanakapura MP D K Suresh in the National Herald money laundering case and sought 10 years financial transaction from him and his family members.

Both Shivakumar and Suresh appeared before the investigation officer around 10.30 am and were inside the ED office for more than five hours.

Emerging out of the ED office, Shivakumar told media persons that the ED officials asked details about the contribution made by him and his brother to Young India Trust.

“We gave some money to Young India this year. The ED sought details about this. Besides, the ED officials also asked about financial transactions of me and my family members in the past 10 years. I will submit the details through e-mail soon,” he said.

"The ED officials told me that if required they will summon us again. We have agreed to appear for the investigation whenever they want and provide our source of income," he said.

Separately, Suresh told media that the ED officials grilled both of them separately. “I told the ED officials that I have donated Rs 25 lakh to Young India April this year. Shivakumar also donated money. The ED officials asked me how can you contribute to a trust when the income tax department cancelled the tax exemption that was given to the organisation. For this, I told them that I am not aware of this. While filing income tax return, I will submit details of contribution and will not claim tax exemption,” Sursh said.

"Despite being busy in Bharat Jodo Yatra, we appeared before the ED as a law-abiding citizen," Shivakumar said.

The senior Congress leader said he reached Delhi after leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra traversing through Karnataka.

Shivakumar had appeared before the ED last on September 19 in Delhi where he was questioned with regard to another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The latest round of questioning pertains to Shivakumar and his MP brother D K Suresh donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald. The agency wants to know the details of these transactions, sources in the ED said.

Working President of Telangana Congress J Geeta Reddy and few other party leaders have also been questioned by the agency with regard to similar transactions made by them in the past.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.