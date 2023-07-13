National project tag for UKP: DKS asks BJP to pressure Centre

Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday urged the BJP's elected representatives to pressure the Union government to issue a notification declaring the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) as a national project.

Replying to a query by MLC Hanumanth Nirani, the minister said, "Irritation projects are our priority and we have announced the same in the manifesto. There are 25 BJP Lok Sabha members from the state. You (BJP) should pressure the Union government to issue a notification to accord the national project status to the Upper Krishna Project," he said.