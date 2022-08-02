National sailing contest from August at KRS backwaters

The Yatching Association of India (YAI) multiclass youth sailing (national ranking event) and Kite Board championship will be held at KRS backwaters from August 7 to 13, said Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayan Gowda.

Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, he said the event is organised by Madras Engineering Group in association with General Thimmayya National Academy of Adventure.

More than 200 sailors from across the country will participate in the competition, he said.

The competition is a good platform for the young sailors to achieve in the national and international level, he said. This will boost tourism activities, he said.

District incharge Minister K Gopalaiah, MLA C S Puttaraju, assistant commissioner B C Shivanandamurthy and others were present. The ministers went on a boat ride on the occasion.