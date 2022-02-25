National symposium on NEP today

The Karnataka Private School Managements Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Co-Ordination Committee has alleged that none of the committees, constituted by the state government for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), has heard them.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, D Shashi Kumar, convener of the Committee, said, “During the draft level when we consulted, the experts involved told us that it was just a vision and the rest will be done by the government. Despite the fact that we have submitted our representations, the state government has ignored them.”

The Committee said that it is also looking at the effective implementation of the NEP in the country.

“Various issues need to be discussed as the state government is all set to implement the NEP from the next academic year. To discuss all such issues, we have organised a national symposium on NEP on Saturday from 9.30 am to 6 pm,” Shashi Kumar said.

Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate the symposium.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, officials from the department and experts from 12 states are expected to take part in the symposium.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: