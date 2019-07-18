Nava Brindavana: Religious site vandalised in Koppal

In a major turn of events that could upset the religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees, miscreants have vandalised Vyasaraja Brindavana (Nava Brindavana) located on the banks of River Tungabhadra at Anegondi in Koppal District of Hyderabad-Karnataka region in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident coming to light on an auspicious day—Thursday, especially at a time when the devotees and followers of Madhwa tradition conducting the Ashada Ekadashi and Chaturmasa rituals, has triggered intense anguish from the community.

Sources in the historic town of Anegondi revealed to DH that incident has come to light on Thursday morning and suspected that miscreants may have struck and vandalised the Brindavana in the midnight. “The entire Brindavana is dug up by dismantling the structure and breaking the carved stones that were used as embellishment to the Brindavan,” explained a devotee in Anegundi.

The Gangavati police have rushed to the spot and inspected the damaged site and assessing the damage. The police officials at the outset suspect at it could be a handiwork of ‘Treasure Hunters’ who have been active across Hyderabad Karnataka region targeting ancient and medieval era temples for treasure. Security around Anegundi has been beefed up and additional forces have been summoned to prevent any untoward incidents in the region.

Shocked by the miscreant's action Satyatma Theertha Sripada swami of Uttaradi Mutt has expressed his displeasure and appealed to the state government to investigate and punish the miscreants. The Swami who is presently put up at Kalaburagi on account of Chaturmasa has conveyed his feelings to the state government. “The seers of Vyasaraj Mutt have already taken up the work to rebuild the Brindavana and Uttaradi Mutt will extend all possible assistance to the work,” he stated. He also cut short his rituals and rushed to Anegondi to be with distressed devotees.

The Nava Brindavana which has the Brindavans (Samadhi) of nine prominent seers (saints) of Madhwa tradition belonging to Uttaradi Mutt, Raghavendra Mutt, Vyasaraj Mutt, Padaraja Mutt and other prominent mutts. Until a few years, the site has been in dispute and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Previously tension had gripped Nava Brindavan when devotees belonging to both Uttaradi Mutt and Raghavendra Mutt staked claim over-performing ‘Aradhana’ (Saint Worship) at the Brindavan. Devotees of both the mutt were at protracted legal battle claiming rights over the portion of 27.5 acres land out of the 100 acres at Anegundi surrounded by Tungabhadra River. Both the mutts sought to perform the rituals of Padmanabha Theertha—the first disciple of Sri Madhwacharya at the Nava Brindavana.