Nava Karnataka Summit Highlights

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai kicked off the Nava Karnataka 2023 Summit curated by DH Brandspot and PV Brandspot at Hubballi with a keynote speech. It hosted three sessions with 12 eminent speakers on a strategy to steer Karnataka on the path of faster progress and achieve the ambitious target to reach $1 trillion in GDP by 2032. Thanks for tuning in to DH for live updates.
- Friday 10 Mar 2023
- updated: 7:11 pm IST
Watch Nava Karnataka Summit live here
Hubballi has potential to outpace Bengaluru in terms of development: CM Bommai
"I invite companies to invest in Hubballi and other Kalyana Karnataka regions. They have talented people and also ensure state government offers concessions and improves infrastructure in this region. One day, I want to see Hubballi outpace Bengaluru soon," CM Bommai concluded.
"I have plans to create six new cities in the state and also turn at least seven educational colleges into IIT-level institutes in Karnataka. I know it is difficult, but will surely complete them in five years," said CM Bommai.
"I have constituted committees to ensure the labs in government engineering collegesare improved on par with top-class universities in a few years and in five years, they are on par with IITs, noted CM Bommai.
"I have the vision to empower low-income citizens to the middle class and middle class to an upper middle class, live peacefully in the state. I have approved several projects to develop airports in more districts in north Karnataka and ensure people have affordable air access to all major parts of the state," added CM Bommai
Populist schemes are not freebies, but an investment on state's people: CM Bommai
"Opposition cry foul over populist schemes as freebies, but these are investments on state's people. Some schemes such as homes for economically weaker sections offer jobs for people who make bricks, cement, and labor work. This way there will be more economic activities in the state, which in turn government will get revenue viatax" said, CM Bommai.
Foxconn will come to the state: CM Bommai
"Earlier this month, top representatives of Foxconn, an iPhone manufacturervisited our state. They were happy with the infrastructure and also have asked for some concessions and we are ready to offer them. This will have the potential to offer one lakh jobs to the state's youth," CM Bommai said.
"Most of the Water Dispute Tribunals have become an impediment to the state to bring industries to North Karnataka. There needs to be a change in policy to fast track disputes and so that we can assure water supply to companies," noted CM Bommai
"I believe we can allow the setting up of around 500 food processing plants along the Tunga river and bring new initiatives to improve the landscape of North Karnataka's economy," noted CM Bommai
I believe India will become a $5 trillion economy: CM Bommai
"When our Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to achieve the target of $5 trillion economy by 2025-26. Many critics said it is impossible, but I am confident of our country reaching the milestone. Also, Karnataka will also reach $1 trillion in GPD by the same period,play critical role in the country's progress" said CM Bommai
To create successful Nava Karnataka plan, we need to have long-term vision: CM Bommai
"For Nava Karnataka's plan to succeed, we have to know our strengths and improve the efficiency of curbing the evasion of tax. In that order, we have achieved a small victory in increasing the tax collection and this helped us give revenue surplus 2023-24 budget and we are confident of making it happen again next year too," CM Bommai said.
"Karnataka State is home to 400 niche R&D centers and evenseveralFortune 500 companies have set up bases here. For the last seven quarters, State has received the highest FDI (Foreign Direct Investment)," CM Bommai
"Even the Aerospace industry is flourishing well in Bengaluru and the outskirts of the city. I have invited many aviation companies to set up plants to manufacture airplanes. We have to seize the opportune moment to stay ahead of other states" CM Bommai added.
Agriculture has been neglected both in the state and country since Independence: CM Bommai
"Since the first five-year plan, central and state governments have failed to improve the agriculture sector. A properpolicy would have helped farmers to improve their productivity and would have contributed to the economy. Now, it is being done to improve the sector, " CM Bommai said.
"Thanks to visionary engineers, Karnataka has been at the forefront of making good use of nature. For instance, the state has been having surplus electricity with hydroelectric plants and this has helped attract public and private sector companies to the state," noted CM Bommai.
Nature has been kind to us: CM Bommai
"Thanks to the Western Ghats, the primary source of many rivers in the state, have helped the civilization to flourish in the state. Also, numerous developments done byMysuru Maharaja have helped the state use manpower to prosper even before the independence. After then too, state and central public sector companies have made the state their home and have helped the state prosper," addedCM Bommai.
"Before envisioning what the state can become in the future, we have to look for impediments we face now and how we can clear those paths. Once that is taken care of,itwill become easier to chalk out big projects," CM Bommai noted
CM Bommai starts Keynote speech
"Prajavani and Deccan Herald have been covering the development of Karnataka for more than 70 years. They have seen how the state has progressed. I thank DH and PV for hosting the Nava Karnataka Summit," said CM Bommai
Nava Karnataka Summit will see panel session on brainstorm on strategies to develop North Karnataka region
Panel Discussion 1: Development of North Karnataka
Shivakumar UdasiM.P (Haveri-Gadag),Sheshagiri Kulkarni (Chartered Accountant),Dr. Panduranga Patil (Former Mayor HDMC),Dr. Tulasimala (Vice Chancellor - Women University Vijayapur) will be part of the discussion.
Panel Discussion 2: Empowering farmers in North Karnataka
B.C.Patil Minister for Agriculture, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Rajendra Poddar, Director - WALMI, Dr. P.L. Patil (Vice Chancellor - University of Agriculture Science, Dharwad), Anand Kadkol (Organic Farmer and Writer) are part of the panel discussion.
Panel Discussion 3: Socially Equitable Welfare Schemes and Implementation
Kota Srinivas Poojary (Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Class Welfare), Dr. Subasha Natikara (Director - Dr. Ambedkar Study Centre, A. U. Dharwad), Dr. Vishnukant Chatpalli (Vice Chancellor - RDPR University, Gadag) and Prof. M.S. Subash (Retd. Vice Chancellor Vijayanagar Srikrishna Devaraya University, Bellary) are part of the discussion.
Closing address will be done by Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council.
Karnataka mulls four new metro lines in Bengaluru
In an effort to achieve the target of $1 trillion dollar state economy, the Karnataka government has proposed to add four new metro lines in the capital city that wouldprovide citizens access within 1-2 km of their place of work or residence by 2032.
