Nava Karnataka Summit Highlights

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai kicked off the Nava Karnataka 2023 Summit curated by DH Brandspot and PV Brandspot at Hubballi with a keynote speech. It hosted three sessions with 12 eminent speakers on a strategy to steer Karnataka on the path of faster progress and achieve the ambitious target to reach $1 trillion in GDP by 2032. Thanks for tuning in to DH for live updates.