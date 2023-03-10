Nava Karnataka Summit live updates: State aims to become $1 trillion economy

Shortly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is slated to kick off the Nava Karnataka 2023 Summit curated by DH Brandsport and PV Brandspot at Hubbali with a keynote speech. It will host three sessions with 12 eminent speakers on a strategy to steer Karnataka on the path of faster progress and achieve the ambitious target to reach $1 trillion in GDP by 2032. Stay tuned for live updates on DH.
Nava Karnataka Summit will see panel session on brainstorm on strategies to develop North Karnataka region
Panel Discussion 1: Development of North Karnataka
Shivakumar UdasiM.P (Haveri-Gadag),Sheshagiri Kulkarni (Chartered Accountant),Dr. Panduranga Patil (Former Mayor HDMC),Dr. Tulasimala (Vice Chancellor - Women University Vijayapur) will be part of the discussion.
Panel Discussion 2: Empowering farmers in North Karnataka
B.C.Patil Minister for Agriculture, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Rajendra Poddar, Director - WALMI, Dr. P.L. Patil (Vice Chancellor - University of Agriculture Science, Dharwad), Anand Kadkol (Organic Farmer and Writer) are part of the panel discussion.
Panel Discussion 3: Socially Equitable Welfare Schemes and Implementation
Kota Srinivas Poojary (Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Class Welfare), Dr. Subasha Natikara (Director - Dr. Ambedkar Study Centre, A. U. Dharwad), Dr. Vishnukant Chatpalli (Vice Chancellor - RDPR University, Gadag) and Prof. M.S. Subash (Retd. Vice Chancellor Vijayanagar Srikrishna Devaraya University, Bellary) are part of the discussion.
Closing address will be done by Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council.
Karnataka mulls four new metro lines in Bengaluru
In an effort to achieve the target of $1 trillion dollar state economy, the Karnataka government has proposed to add four new metro lines in the capital city that wouldprovide citizens access within 1-2 km of their place of work or residence by 2032.
