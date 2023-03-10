Nava Karnataka Summit live updates: Will turn 7 govt colleges on par to IITs in five years, says CM Bommai

Shortly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is slated to kick off the Nava Karnataka 2023 Summit curated by DH Brandsport and PV Brandspot at Hubbali with a keynote speech. It will host three sessions with 12 eminent speakers on a strategy to steer Karnataka on the path of faster progress and achieve the ambitious target to reach $1 trillion in GDP by 2032. Stay tuned for live updates on DH.