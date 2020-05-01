NCC cadets in do their bit in times of pandemic, stitch masks for villagers

Cadets of the National Cadet Corps units in Belagavi district have risen to the occasion and have joined the district administration and front line workers’ fight against Covid-19. More than 1,000 cadets have volunteered to help those in need during this time of crisis.

As many as 50 cadets from three NCC units in the district have been productively using their time by making masks at home, for distribution among those who cannot afford them or don’t have access. This effort has been conceived, funded and spearheaded by the cadets themselves. Cadets Pooja Jarali and Nambrata Patil hail from a hamlet in Hebbal village near Sankeshwar in Belagavi district. They have made 800 masks so far with the help of homemaker Uma Gavanali. They have supplied them to the Gram Panchayat, and plan to make more than 1,500 masks for distribution among the villagers.

Another cadet Shrushti Hirani has distributed 200 face masks to the personnel of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, who are working round the clock to maintain the drinking water supply.

“In many villages, there are no medical stores and people were finding it difficult to travel to other villages just to procure masks. This motivated the cadets to step in and help people in getting masks,” says P R Ponappa, NCC Group Commander.

While some are engaged in making and distributing masks, others have been distributing bottled drinking water and food at police check posts and barricades.

Since it was not possible to have a centralised and consolidated effort due to the lockdown, the cadets are coming up with innovative methods to reach out to people. They have posted awareness videos on social media to encourage the youth to follow the rules and guidelines on lockdown issued by the government. These acts only serve to illustrate the leadership qualities and spirit of selfless service instilled in the cadets.

“As Belagavi district has been categorised under red zone, NCC cadets have not been deployed on field duty, but have been doing their own bit to help people. The cadets are aware of the precautionary measures that need to be taken to fight an invisible enemy,” says Ponappa.