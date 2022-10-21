NCW summons editor-in-chief of Kannada daily

NCW summons editor-in-chief of Kannada daily for 'demeaning' remarks against president

The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Oct 21 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 16:19 ist
NCW Chairperson. Credit: PTI File Photo

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over "demeaning" remarks made against President Droupadi Murmu.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm," the NCW wrote on Twitter. 

National Commission for Women
Karanataka
India News
Droupadi Murmu

