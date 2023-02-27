Nearly 1,000 kalyanis set to get makeover in Karnataka

Close to 1,000 kalyanis (traditional water tanks) — which play a vital role in water conservation and hold religious significance for many — are set to get a makeover across the state as part of a government initiative.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department is driving the restoration work at these tanks that had fallen into disrepair, with some turning into garbage dumping sites, due to poor maintenance. That is set to change.

According to officials from the RDPR department, 517 kalyanis were identified for renovation in 2021-22, out of which works at 221 have been completed, while another 296 kalyanis would join the list soon as works are in the final stages.

In 2022-23, 433 kalyanis were identified for renovation and 51 have got a makeover.

“Like other water bodies, kalyanis cannot be seen only from the water conservation perspective," said Shilpa Nag, Commissioner, Rural Development (MGNREGS). "They have a religious connection and, in many places, even to this day people consume water from them. Hence, we have been cautious in their rejuvenation and have worked alongside locals, village panchayats, and all the stakeholders."

Pankaj Modi, conservation architect with the INTACH, echoed Shilpa.

“While they are a great source of water, many of them also have a cultural connection with communities in the surrounding areas,” Modi said.

Another architect who has worked closely in the rejuvenation of kalyanis brought up their historical significance, pointing out that water tanks provide insights into planning in earlier times and past settlement patterns.

“In many kalyanis, we can see inscriptions and sculptures on the steps. They give us insights into the history and it is important that we preserve historical heritage at these places,” said P L Udaya Kumar, a heritage conservationist.

Modi pointed out that it is important to retain a few characteristic features of the kalyanis while taking up rejuvenation works.

“The inlets and outlets should not be disturbed and the traditional methods used during their construction should become part of the methodology during conservation,” he said.

Senior officials from the RDPR department said they are up to the task and aware of the challenges.

“From civil works to clearing the accumulated waste, every kalyanis needs specific interventions and we make sure the architecture and the heritage are preserved during conservation,” a senior official said.

Encroachment clearance

Amid rejuvenation works, officials have also successfully removed the encroachments and have reclaimed the tanks.

“The first step when we take up rejuvenation works is to get the land records and mark the boundaries. Our officials work closely with the revenue department, conduct surveys and ensure the entire area is reclaimed before the rejuvenation works begin,” said Shilpa.