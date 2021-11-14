Nearly one lakh voters to exercise franchise for MLC polls

Close to one lakh voters will cast their votes in the Legislative Council polls scheduled for December 10, in which 25 MLCs will be elected.

According to an official release from the office of the Chief Electoral Office, Karnataka, as many as 98,846 voters will exercise their franchise in the polls.

The candidates will be elected from ‘Local Authorities Constituencies’, which means that the voters will be MLAs, MPs, gram panchayat members and other elected representatives. This time, zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat members will be missing from the list as the government is yet to hold elections for these bodies.

Of the 98,846 voters, there are 47,368 male voters and 51,474 female voters. The highest number of voters are from Belagavi (8,871).

There are three transgender voters from Mysuru, Ballari and Bengaluru Urban. According to the CEO’s office, a total of 6,073 polling stations will be set up.

The results will be declared on December 14, 2021.

Of the 25 MLCs, who are set to complete their term, on account of which the elections are being held, 14 are from Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S).

The outcome of these elections will determine the power equation in the upper house.

Check out DH's latest videos