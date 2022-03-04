Nearly Rs 4,000 crore for CM's Amrutha Nagorathana

Nearly Rs 4,000 crore for CM's Amrutha Nagorathana

Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is also on the anvil with a fund assistance of Rs 2,245 crore from the Centre

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 07:04 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

In a bid to improve infrastructure in Urban Local Bodies, the state government has allocated Rs 3,885 crore for 'Mukyamantrigala Amrutha Nagarothana' scheme.

This apart, the government is working on improving select cities with water and drainage connections in the next five years, under Ámruth 2.0, a Centrally-sponsored scheme, for which the Centre has allocated Rs 4,615 crore.

Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is also on the anvil with a fund assistance of Rs 2,245 crore from the Centre, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in his budget speech on Friday.

