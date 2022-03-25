Need to augment public health management: Sudhakar

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar K said since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has been helping people to cope with mental health issues in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

“We have conducted mental health counselling sessions to 25 lakh of Covid-infected persons and their family members in Karnataka after having realised an increase in mental health issues during the post covid period. Karnataka is a pioneer in addressing mental health issues,” he said during the inauguration of Mangalore Physiocon 2022’, an international conference on physiotherapy organised by the South Canara Physiotherapy Teachers Association and Indian Association of Physiotherapists in Mangaluru.

To take the initiative forward, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget has announced the National Digital Mental Health programme for mental health counselling with NIMHANS as the nodal centre.

There is a need to augment public health management by giving emphasis on current practices, he stressed. Physiotherapists play a vital role during rehabilitation activities post-surgery and for neurological problems, thereby helping to live better. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us to realise the importance of orderly and disciplined life.

The Minister said Karnataka is a hub of medical education and allied sciences. There are 75 physiotherapy colleges in Karnataka with Mangaluru having around 20 colleges.

He called upon physiotherapists to have the right skill along with the knowledge they acquired. Physiotherapy is not new to India. The Indian system of medicine has been following ‘Abhyanga’ and ‘Panchakarma’ treatment from time immemorial. It is only in the 19th century the world realised the importance of modern physiotherapeutic practices.

Role of women lauded

Lauding the role of women in society, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that women play a more crucial role than men. In the knowledge society, it is the women who will play the leadership role. Any attempt to push down women will fail miserably, he said.

Stating that quality of life is important, he said education brings changes in life, empowers and enable human beings to live beautifully.

He called upon the people to cultivate a sense of compassion to living oneself.

Appreciating the simplicity of Padma Shri award Hajabba who was honoured at the programme, he said the real honour to Hajabba is when all of us emulate him.

