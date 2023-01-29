Need to increase conviction rate: HM Amit Shah in Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the need to increase the country’s conviction rate and called upon the police to have an edge over criminals.

Speaking after conducting the bhoomi pooja for the construction of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Karnataka campus in Dharwad on Saturday, Shah said that to ensure the conviction rate goes up, providing forensic-based evidence becomes inevitable.

While the conviction rate is 62 per cent in Canada, it is 80 per cent in the United Kingdom and 90 per cent in the USA and Israel, Shah said. “But the conviction rate is just 50 per cent in India. To improve the conviction rate, there is a need to integrate forensic science with the criminal justice system,” he noted.

Shah also stated that the Union government will make changes to the existing IPC, CrPC, and other laws dealing with crime to make forensic evidence mandatory for conviction in cases of offences punishable with more than six years of imprisonment.

Shah said India is the only country to have an exclusive university for forensic sciences and in the next five years, it will have the highest number of forensic experts.

Shah said the country needs more than 10,000 forensic experts every year for the next nine years to strengthen the criminal justice system. Emphasis is being laid on producing the required number of forensic experts, he said.

Shah said the Centre has started preserving fingerprint data of criminals in digital format. The Karnataka NFSU campus will be the ninth and the first in South India.