Need to open schools to children below 12 years: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

Insisting that there is a need to reopen schools to children below 12 years, Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said the government will take a call after discussion with parents and experts.

"We were to reopen schools for classes 1-5 because medically speaking immunity in children up to 12 years is highest," Sudhakar told reporters here.

The state government will take a decision on reopening of schools for classes 1-5 after Dasara festival, he said.

He also said that the state government has reopened educational institutions in a phased manner and not in a "hurry."

The Minister, who was in the national capital to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said: "we will make a decision shortly after the festival season. Let the Dussehra vacation get over," he said.

Read | Paediatric Covid-19 testing still at 3% in Karnataka

Sudhakar said that a final call will be taken after consultation and the Cabinet''s decision.

He also said that the government is aware that several children tested Covid-19 positive in a school in Bengaluru. One incident cannot determine whether to reopen schools for classes 1-5, he said.

Though it has been more than a month that schools were reopened for classes 6-8 in the state and "we have not received any reports of concerns from schools so far", he added.

He said in the state the first dose has been administered to over 80 per cent of the entire eligible population of 4.98 crore in the state, while the second dose to 37 per cent so far.

"In September, the state administered the highest single-month vaccine doses of 1.48 crore. The government is planning to complete the entire eligible population by the end of December 31," he said.

The government is taking special initiatives to encourage all public to get vaccinations. To end vaccine hesitancy, the government is organising programmes in association with religious leaders.

The Minister said the government is taking steps to upgrade 250 primary health centres and is appointing 3 specialist doctors in each hospital.

To ensure availability of doctors and nurses, the government will build residential quarters for them in the hospital premises.

North Karnataka region has less number of hospitals and the government has taken a number of steps to open new hospitals under National Rural Health Mission.

Watch latest videos by DH here: