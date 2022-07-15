NEET 2022 to be held on Sunday

The National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) 2022 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses will be held in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India on July 17.

Around 18.72 lakh students will appear for the test across the nation of which 10 lakh candidates are women. NEET will be a pen-and-paper mode test.

There was a demand from candidates to postpone the NEET schedule citing that it was clashing with JEE main session 2.

Despite the demand, the National Testing Agency has decided to go ahead with the schedule released.

During the examination, the candidates will not be allowed to wear any metal ornaments. There are also restrictions to carry any electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.

The test paper will be in English, Hindi and regional language and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for the incorrect answers.