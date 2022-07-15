NEET 2022 to be held on Sunday

NEET 2022 to be held on Sunday

Around 18.72 lakh students will appear for the test across the nation of which 10 lakh candidates are women

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2022, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 02:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) 2022 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses will be held in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India on July 17.

Around 18.72 lakh students will appear for the test across the nation of which 10 lakh candidates are women. NEET will be a pen-and-paper mode test.

There was a demand from candidates to postpone the NEET schedule citing that it was clashing with JEE main session 2.

Despite the demand, the National Testing Agency has decided to go ahead with the schedule released. 

During the examination, the candidates will not be allowed to wear any metal ornaments. There are also restrictions to carry any electronic gadgets inside the examination hall. 

The test paper will be in English, Hindi and regional language and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for the incorrect answers. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Bengaluru
NEET
Exam
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Kerala becomes first state to have own internet service

Kerala becomes first state to have own internet service

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

 