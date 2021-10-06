NEP effect: Weightage of theory internal exam marks raised to 40%

In wake of the introduction of National Education Policy (NEP) at higher education level from the current academic year, the state higher education department has revised the assessment pattern for undergraduate courses.

As per the new system applicable for first-year undergraduate students, the internal assessment component has been increased from 30 per cent to 40 per cent for theory subjects.

The remaining 60 per cent will be for the year-end examination. In the practical section, however, 50 per cent weightage will be given for term-end exam and the remaining for internal assessment.

Also Read | NEP at school level likely to be rolled out next year in Karnataka

A decision in this regard was taken in the State Higher Education Council meeting with vice-chancellors of state-run universities recently.

However, there was a difference​​ of opinion among vice-chancellors, which was discussed during the meeting. One vice-chancellor expressed concern that the move will lead to favouritism.

Check out latest DH videos here