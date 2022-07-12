NEP position paper suggests lessons on 'Hindu genocide'

Position papers on implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) submitted by various expert groups constituted by the state government have stirred controversy.

A complaint regarding one of the position papers on Language Education has reached Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has petitioned Bommai, questioning the committee recommending medium of instruction for primary education as a mother tongue or regional language (Kannada).

In the complaint, the association quoted the judgement of the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench in the matter. "The position paper on Language Education was prepared by overlooking the Supreme Court judgement, which clearly said medium of instruction is a choice of the parent and the child," stated the complaint.

The complaint reads: "The committee had failed in knowing and understanding the landmark judgement. We expect the state government to respect the Constitutional Bench verdict and protect the poor, underprivileged, economically weaker sections and help them to avail their choice with respect to the medium of instruction in pre-primary and primary level."

Another position paper submitted on 'Knowledge of India' has made a case for including chapters on 'Hindu genocide'. Historians and former VCs have raised objections to this recommendation.

In a statement released to the media, experts, including former vice-chancellors S Chandrashekar, O Anantha Ramaiah and retired professor Ashok Shettar, said that including such content will lead to hatred among children.

Congress' Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah and former minister B K Chandrashekar slammed the BJP government on the recommendation to include 'Hindu genocide' in history.