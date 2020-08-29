NEP: Special action plan for SC/ST, OBC students 

NEP: Special action plan for SC/ST, OBC students 

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 29 2020, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 08:26 ist
Representative image.

Social Welfare Minister Govind Karjol said on Saturday that a special action plan catering to SC/ST and OBC students will be prepared under the new education policy (NEP).

"Students belonging to SC/ST and OBC are largely dependent on government schools. The NEP provides ample opportunities for qualitative development of government schools. A special action plan is required for this and to ensure impactful higher education and vocational studies," Karjol said, adding that SC, ST and OBC students were considered as an underrepresented group.

He was speaking after a meeting with social welfare officials.

The dropout rate is expected to come down with multiple entry-exit options in the higher education space, Karjol said. "SC/ST kids, especially those from tandas, are prone to dropping out because of migration," Karjol noted.

The minister directed the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society to upgrade infrastructure at residential schools as per the NEP. "The number of students in residential institutions should go up from 1.7 lakh to 2.5 lakh," Karjol said.

Three officials suspended

Three officials from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation have been suspended over bribery charges, said Karjol.

Corporation general manager S S Nagesh, assistant general manager Manjula and office superintendent P D Subbappa were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for bribery under the Land Purchase Scheme aimed at making landless ST women agricultural labourers as landowners. The officials have been suspended pending a departmental inquiry and a criminal case has been filed against them, Karjol said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

new education policy
National education policy
Karnataka
govind karjol
Scheduled Castes
Scheduled Tribes

What's Brewing

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X9000H, Zenfone 7 and more

Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X9000H, Zenfone 7 and more

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

Unlock 4.0: What is allowed and what is not

Unlock 4.0: What is allowed and what is not

 