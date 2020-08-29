NEP: Special action plan for SC/ST, OBC students 

Social Welfare Minister Govind Karjol said on Saturday that a special action plan catering to SC/ST and OBC students will be prepared under the new education policy (NEP).

"Students belonging to SC/ST and OBC are largely dependent on government schools. The NEP provides ample opportunities for qualitative development of government schools. A special action plan is required for this and to ensure impactful higher education and vocational studies," Karjol said, adding that SC, ST and OBC students were considered as an underrepresented group.

He was speaking after a meeting with social welfare officials.

The dropout rate is expected to come down with multiple entry-exit options in the higher education space, Karjol said. "SC/ST kids, especially those from tandas, are prone to dropping out because of migration," Karjol noted.

The minister directed the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society to upgrade infrastructure at residential schools as per the NEP. "The number of students in residential institutions should go up from 1.7 lakh to 2.5 lakh," Karjol said.

Three officials suspended

Three officials from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation have been suspended over bribery charges, said Karjol.

Corporation general manager S S Nagesh, assistant general manager Manjula and office superintendent P D Subbappa were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for bribery under the Land Purchase Scheme aimed at making landless ST women agricultural labourers as landowners. The officials have been suspended pending a departmental inquiry and a criminal case has been filed against them, Karjol said in a statement.